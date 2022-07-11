Croatian President Zoran Milanović started a two-day state visit to Malta on Monday, accompanied by his wife.

A welcoming ceremony was held at the Palace Square, Valletta, where Milanović inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Armed Forces of Malta before holding talks with President George Vella.

President Zoran Milanović salutes the war dead at the War Memorial in Floriana.

He later laid a wreath on the war memorial in Floriana.

He is due to receive the prime minister, the leader of the opposition and the Speaker in separate meetings on Monday afternoon.

Croatia joined the European Union in 2013 and has become a popular destination for Maltese tourists, although trade exchanges between the two countries are low.

The Balkan country is set to adopt the euro as its currency on January 1, 2023 and has been receiving technical advice from Malta.

President Vella made a state visit to Croatia last year.

President Milanović will tour Valletta on Tuesday before leaving Malta in the afternoon.

Croatian President Zoran Milanović is welcomed by President George Vella.

Croatian and Maltese delegations meeting at the palace in Valletta.