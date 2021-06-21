Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic believes his side have been treated unfairly over the application of coronavirus rules at Euro 2020 ahead of their crucial clash against Scotland on Tuesday.

Scottish football chiefs announced on Monday that midfielder Billy Gilmour had tested positive for COVID-19 but no other players have been forced to self-isolate.

Croatia had planned to base themselves at St Andrews, on the east coast of Scotland, for the group stage, with two of their matches in Glasgow after their opener at Wembley, where they lost 1-0 to England.

However, they were forced into a late change of plans because Scottish government rules on close contacts would potentially have meant several players being forced to isolate in the event of a positive case in the squad.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta