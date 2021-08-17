Spazju Kreattiv is tomorrow screening Ben Sharrock’s 2020 deadpan comedy-drama Limbo, a wry, funny and poignant cross-cultural satire that subtly sews together the hardship and hope of the refugee experience.

Set on a fictional remote Scottish island, the film tells the story of a group of new arrivals awaiting the results of their asylum claims. It centres on Omar (Amir El-Masry), a young Syrian musician who, thousands of miles from home, finds himself trapped by guilt, regret and the grief that he carries for the loss of his former identity.

Separated from his family and burdened by a plaster cast on his arm, Omar wanders the epic landscapes, searching for answers to a complex past and daunting future. But while he is stuck there, he is not alone.

In between brief long-distance conversations with his parents and passing interactions with oddball locals, Omar and his new flatmates attend outrageously misjudged ‘cultural awareness’ classes, binge Friends box sets, and debate attending the local open mic night, all the while waiting for the delivery of letters that will ultimately determine their future.

Limbo is showing tomorrow at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta at 7.30pm. It will also be screened on August 21 at 9pm, on August 22 at 5.30pm, on August 27 at 6.30pm and on August 28 at 9pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.