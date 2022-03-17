Għajnsielem Dramatic Company, in collaboration with Għajnsielem parish, local council and Gozo Ministry, is setting up a huge cross in front of Għajnsielem church. Is-Salib, Ġesù u Int (The Cross, Jesus and You) is the title of this installation. According to project manager Franco Ciangura, the idea behind the installation is to combine the current reality with Lent, when we reflect upon how Jesus, through his passion and death, saved us from our sins.

“We have all in one way or another been affected by Covid-19 pandemic, with a lot of families struggling through difficult times or even suffering the loss of a loved one,” Mr Ciangura said.

The installation is being dedicated to the COVID-19 victims and their families, as well as to all those who are currently struggling through life’s hardships, especially the Ukrainians who are fleeing their country because of the Russian invasion.

The cross is 15 metres high. Its steel structure is covered by wooden pallets and is lit up in the evening.