A campaign launched by Rehome a Horse Malta (RAHM) on crowdfunding platform Zaar needs donations to send an ex-racehorse to his forever home in the UK.

The campaign – which closes on Valentine’s Day – aims to cover the costs of rehoming Ben, a French ex-racing trotter, overseas.

“Ben has been rehomed a few times over the years, since being imported from France to start a second racing career on the island,” Christina Coppini, who runs RAHM alongside Mich Cachia Arnett, said.

“Although we have found Ben good second and third chances at a new home, none of them could commit for personal reasons. We think it’s time Ben gets his big break, one that will give him endless greenery and of course, love!”

Animal-obsessed friends Coppini and Cachia Arnett launched RAHM seven years ago as the first rehoming and overseas-rehoming initiative for rescue horses in Malta, which they run voluntarily between their busy family lives and full-time jobs. The cause centres around saving healthy horses from being put down unnecessarily by finding people interested in adopting and rehoming them.

Since RAHM has no capital or paid-member scheme, the high costs of rehoming a horse tend to fall to past horse owners, foreign adoptees or outside sponsors. Likewise, horses in Malta are often put up for adoption shortly after rehoming locally, so RAHM tries to engage adoptees from abroad with horse facilities more suitable for the long-term housing of retired horses like Ben.

Once the Help Send Ben to the UK! crowdfunding campaign reaches its €1,000 goal, the funds will go directly towards transport companies based in Malta and the UK who will oversee Ben’s journey. Travel costs include overnight stabling in France or Belgium, since both horses and drivers must legally stop and rest for a stipulated time frame, while the funds will also cover vet bills, vaccinations and the paperwork and processing costs of permanent travel and Brexit protocols.

“We are thrilled to be able to reach out to fellow animal lovers in Malta through Zaar, to help Ben reach the forever home he deserves,” Coppini said.

“Crowdfunding gives us not just the funds to support horses like Ben, but it helps us build awareness and encourage more people to come and join the cause. And instead of a giving a card this Valentine’s Day, this is a chance to show love in a different way – by giving a beautiful horse a bright, green future!”

Visitors are invited to donate to the Help send Ben to the UK! crowdfunding campaign on Zaar at www.zaar.com.mt. More information is also available on the Rehome A Horse Malta Facebook group.