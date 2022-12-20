A new crowdfunding campaign launched on Zaar is raising funds to help an orphanage in Madagascar under threat of closure.

The Malta-registered charity The Arnaud Guesry Foundation runs La Maison d’Arnaud, an orphanage for vulnerable children in northern Madagascar. This residential facility houses 30 children aged between three months and 12 years, with education, nutrition, health services and psychosocial support provided through 20 full-time members of staff.

The Malta for Madagascar Christmas Campaign on Zaar hopes to raise a total of €5,000 for crisis relief cases next year: beds reserved in the home for children in urgent need of specialist care and adequate security, such as abandoned infants or children, children removed from exploitation, and cases of severe abuse, including neglect.

A €10 donation brings a smile to a child’s face with a Christmas present, €25 pays for school supplies as part of their education, and €100 enrols a child in an extracurricular package of a summer school and weekend education programme, including meals and health-checks. Meanwhile, €350 saves a child from malnutrition with a guaranteed place in the charity’s refeeding programme, and €1,000 sponsors a child’s life-changing surgery as required.

The foundation supports several valuable community projects in the area, including a prison support project, a summer school, malnutrition rehabilitation, a sustainability project, and a local hot meal project. However, without additional support from the community received through the crowdfunding campaign, these life-changing facilities may be forced to close.

“Due to the current global crisis, we are in dire need of support,” Christina Lejman said.

This new Zaar campaign follows the success of a previous crowdfunding project by the charity two years ago, when the generosity of people saved the project from closure amid the COVID-19 crisis.

For more information and to donate to the Malta for Madagascar Christmas Campaign, visit www.zaar.com.mt.