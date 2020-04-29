Malta’s only online crowdfunding platform is hosting two community crowdfunding projects by the iGaming and online gaming communities designed to meet the COVID-19 crisis head-on.

Sidequest Malta is a gaming community that has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the vital work of Malta Foodbank Lifeline Foundation through online gaming. The campaign focuses on helping those in the community who are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and have no choice but to resort to local food banks to feed themselves and their families.

With more people passing the time with online gaming while staying safe at home, the campaign encourages gamers to pledge their winnings to the cause or simply promote it while playing.

All funds raised through the campaign – which has a funding goal of €6,000 – will be donated to Malta Foodbank Lifeline Foundation and could potentially feed 130 families for a week.

Also combining iGaming and crowdfunding to tackle COVID-19, iGen iGaming Leaders have launched a ZAAR campaign to raise funds for both the Malta Foodbank Lifeline Foundation and The Richmond Foundation, under the slogan #WeAreiGaming. With a total funding target of €10,000, the campaign is a collaboration between 21 iGaming companies and their employees based in the Maltese islands to support residents most affected by the isolation measures in place to combat the pandemic.

The industry-wide fundraising drive voted to provide food for families who need it most by supporting the Malta Foodbank Lifeline Foundation and professional therapy for those struggling with their mental health during this challenging time via The Richmond Foundation.

“Crowdfunding has always been a popular method of alternative finance but as the world feels the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become even more now: it is a way to connect with, support, and offer hope to the local community through these difficult times,” ZAAR manager Matthew Caruana explains. “The two campaigns currently running on ZAAR are further proof that, with just a small donation, everyone has the chance to make a huge difference to the lives of those in their community, at a time when they need it the most.”

ZAAR is advocating crowdfunding as a source of both funding and connection for project and business owners facing challenges caused by the pandemic – and they recognise the importance of campaigns such as those by Sidequest Malta and iGen iGaming Leaders in supporting the local community.

For more information and to make a donation to the Sidequest Malta crowdfund-ing campaign, visitors are invited to log on to www.zaar.com.mt/projects/sidequest/.

Additional information and donation details about the iGen iGaming Leaders crowdfunding campaign can also be found by visiting www.zaar.com.mt/projects/weareigaming/.