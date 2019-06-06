A group of Trump supporters picked up the president’s statement and started to chant “send her back” at a rally in North Carolina, soon after he mentioned the name of a Democratic Congresswoman.

The audience booed when he mentioned Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, one of four women of colour that he has been tweeting against.

At one point a scuffle broke out and a demonstrator was escorted out of the hall.

The incident is the build-up of tension which began when Trump tweeted xenophobic attacks against the four progressive Democratic congresswomen, saying they "can leave" if they were not happy in the US.

Trump also accused the woman of having "love" for US "enemies like Al-Qaeda."

He did not identify the women by name in his initial attack although on Monday he made it clear he was referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who is of Puerto Rican origin, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who is of Somali origin.

The attacks also appeared to target Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who is African-American.

Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley were all born in the United States while Omar came to the United States from war-torn Somalia when she was a child.

"These are people that hate our country," Trump said.

The four hit back on Monday, saying he was trying to distract attention away from his policies with his "blatantly racist attack.", and urged people not to "take the bait."

The United States House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a resolution condemning his "racist comments".

Four Republicans and an independent joined 235 Democratic lawmakers, who have a majority in the House of Representatives, in supporting the resolution.

The text "strongly condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimised and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."