Malta’s biggest annual arts and cultural festival returns to Valletta tonight, after a two-year hiatus.

People visiting the capital city tonight will be spoilt for choice when it comes to entertainment. With over 50 events scattered throughout the streets, there will be numerous multidisciplinary performances to enjoy, such as dance, artistic installations, music, and theatre.

Crowds enjoying Notte Bianca. Credit: Jonathan Borg

This year’s programme of events includes various local and international acts, with names such as Freddie Portelli, ManuTapu, Tribali, Fakawi, Marisa D’Amato, Klinsman, Matthew James, and Karin D to mention a few.

Credit: Jonathan Borg

Organisers, Festivals Malta, have organised performances along different routes so that visitors can easily find events that interest them the most.

This year’s routes are The Kids Route, The Alternative Route, the Classics Route, The Music Route, The Red Route, the Dance Route, and the Theatre Route.

A map with all the routes and events is available at https://www.festivals.mt/_files/ugd/ded41a_da95b21931884233b950ee2cf7fdd724.pdf

Shops will also stay open till late.

In order to mitigate traffic congestion, the public is highly recommended to use public transport, which as of today, is free of charge.

The Tal-Linja Card still needs to be presented upon boarding. Malta Public Transport will also be increasing public transportation frequency after 11pm, with special bus routes specifically created for Notte Bianca. One can find the special night routes schedule here: www.festivals.mt/post/be-prepared-for-notte-bianca

The ferry service from Sliema and Three Cities to and from Valletta will also be operating with extended hours until 2am.

The public can only access Valletta by car through the ring road. However Transport Malta recommends that those traveling with their own vehicles, make use of the Park and Ride facilities since parking close to Valletta is very limited.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici (third from the left) and President George Vella (fourth from the left). Credit: Jonathan Borg