Many thousands of people have taken part in Spain's popular La Tomatina, the world's greatest tomato fight.

The Valencian town of Buñol in the east of Spain was turned red as tons of tomatoes were hurdled.

La Tomatina started in 1945 with an accidental public tomato food fight. A parade was taking place in the town square on the last Wednesday of August featuring individuals dressed as giants with big heads.

A group of young people apparently caused the big head of one of the parade's participants to fall off.

The irate individual then collided with a market stall selling tomatoes and the spectators ended up picking the tomatoes and throwing them at one another.

La Tomatina was banned by the local authorities in the early 1950s for having no religious significance.

But after protests, it was reinstated in 1958 and is now held annually on the last Wednesday of August.