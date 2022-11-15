World-renowned violinist and conductor André Rieu visited Valletta on Tuesday and was greeted by a large crowd of admirers.

Rieu is in Malta on a 24-hour visit to launch his Malta concerts, which will be held on September 1, 2 and 3 next year.

In comments to Times of Malta, he said that while he knew about his Maltese fans, he had not expected so many people to turn up to greet him. He said he had for years wanted to come to Malta and hold a concert here, especially since many Maltese travel to his shows.

Stopping to sign autographs and take photos with fans, Rieu walked past several Valletta landmarks, including Castille, the Upper Barakka Gardens, Republic Street as well as the Granaries, where the shows will be held.

Andre Rieu is surrounded by fans in Valletta. Video Matthew Mirabelli.

Some fans were visibly moved to see the conductor up close, with many of them saying they have been to his concerts and had always hoped to be able to attend one in Malta.

The conductor also greeted a young fan, 11-year-old Thomas Chetcuti, who said he has been following Rieu for years.

Rieu, who started playing the violin at age five, performs for over half a million people each year, with his YouTube videos reaching over one billion views. His concerts are also synonymous with the lavish costumes worn by members of his orchestra. Songs played during his concerts range from the classics, waltzes, music from films and opera as well as pop songs.

Andre Rieu takes in the Grand Harbour view from the Upper Barrakka. With him in young fan Thomas Chetcuti. Photo by Matthew Mirabelli.