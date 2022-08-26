The Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) is looking into the issue of the Gżira local council being inaccessible.

The issue made headlines after it emerged Gżira’s newest councillor Mario Azzopardi, who uses a wheelchair, could not be sworn in and attend his first meeting as the premises were inaccessible because the lift there has not been working for almost a year.

The Commission said it has sent an official letter to the local council.

"The Commission requested the council to provide it with feedback indicating which actions have been taken to address this issue as well as requesting a plan of action, including a set of timeframes, which will indicate when and how remedial action will be implemented," the CRPD said in a statement.

It also requested that arrangements are be made so that the councillor can fully participate in the local council activities, including the local council meetings. A request was also made for an onsite visit by CRPD technical officers.

The Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability is the national regulator for the disability sector in Malta and Gozo.

"All Local Council premises and online platforms should be rendered accessible. This ensures that persons with disability can both participate on a political level in their localities, but also access services provided by the Local Councils," Commissioner Samantha Pace Gasan said.

The Commission said it will keep following the case until a "successful resolution for persons with disability is reached".

Azzopardi was elected to the Gżira local council on August 17 in a by-election, following the resignation of Shaun Farrugia.

Earlier this month, Farrugia pleaded guilty to making a false bomb threat to a Sliema restaurant and is out on bail pending the conclusion of a pre-sentencing report.