The BOV Premier League returns this weekend, and football fans are set for an absorbing programme of matches that includes some crucial duels at both ends of the table as the 2023-24 campaign enters a decisive stage.

Ħamrun Spartans and Floriana will resume their duel at the top, while Sliema Wanderers and Marsaxlokk face off in a crucial match in the battle for third spot that will earn a place in next summer’s UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Birkirkara and Hibernians will be looking to put themselves back in contention for a European spot with victory in their direct clash today.

The battle for relegation is turning out to be a real nailbiter with five teams embroiled in a fight to avoid finishing in the bottom four places in the standings and all facing decisive clashes this weekend.

