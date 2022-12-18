France captain Hugo Lloris admitted Sunday’s World Cup final defeat to Lionel Messi’s Argentina was “cruel” and likened the pulsating showpiece to a “boxing match”.

Argentina triumphed 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the final in Doha ended 3-3 in extra time.

“It was like a boxing match, we went blow for blow,” said goalkeeper Lloris who hailed his side after the defending champions had been 2-0 down with just 10 minutes left in normal time before Kylian Mbappe scored twice in quick succession.

“We didn’t give up. We needed a winner and it was decided on penalties. That’s always cruel. We are empty.”

More details here...