A total of 141,917 cruise passengers landed in or were in transit in Malta last year with most (87.1%) coming from EU states, according to the National Statistics Office.

The NSO said in a statement that this was a significant increase in cruise passengers when compared to 2020, although pre-COVID-19 levels had yet to be attained.

A total 51,018 cruise passengers had been to Malta in 2020, just a fraction of the 765,696 in 2019.

The NSO said there were 106 cruise liner calls in 2021, with an average of 1,339 passengers per vessel, compared to 32 calls and an average of 1,844 passengers per vessel in the comparative period of 2020.

In the last quarter of the year, the island welcomed 44,994 cruise passengers with 34 liners calling at Malta. Transit passengers (42,166) accounted for the absolute majority of total traffic with each vessel berthing in Malta carrying an average of 1,323 passengers.

At 82.3%, EU nationals comprised the largest share of total cruise passengers with the major market being Italy with 13,586 passengers (30.2%) of the total passengers. The total number of cruise passengers from non-EU countries stood at 7,984.

The largest share of passengers (33.7%) fell within the 60 to 79 age bracket, followed by the 40 to 59 age category, at 31.1%.