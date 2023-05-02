Total cruise passenger traffic during the first quarter of 2023 amounted to 71,986, according to the National Office of Statistics.

The NSO said there were 21 cruise liner calls in this year's first quarter, two fewer than in the same quarter in 2022.

Transit passengers accounted for the absolute majority of total traffic, reaching 68,562. On average, every vessel that berthed in Malta carried 3,428 passengers - 2,332 more than in 2022.

Passengers from EU states comprised 72.6% of total traffic. The major markets were Italy, accounting for 24.1% of total passengers, followed by Germany, with 18.4%.

The total number of passengers from non-EU countries stood at 19,744, of whom 32.1% came from the United Kingdom and 13.9% came from the United States.

On a gender basis, female passengers made up 53.2% of the total.

The largest share of passengers fell within the 40-59 age bracket (34.1%) and were followed by those aged between 60 and 79 years (22.5%).