The number of cruise ship passengers who visited Malta in the third quarter of this year increased by 55.8% over the same period of last year.

According to national data, there were 108 cruise liner calls between June and September - an increase of 11 when compared to 2022.

Transit passengers accounted for the absolute majority of total traffic, reaching 291,216 (83.6 per cent). On average, every vessel that berthed in Malta carried 3,225 passengers - 921 more than the previous year.

Passengers from EU Member States comprised 59.6 per cent of total traffic, with Italy and Germany making at the top of that list.

Female passengers amounted to 184,305 and made up 52.9 per cent of the total traffic, while the largest share of passengers - or 36.9 per cent - fell within the 40 to 59 age bracket.

The data was released just three months after BirdLife Malta and the German Nature Biodiversity and Conservation Union (NABU) urged the government to support efforts in the European Union to reduce nitrogen levels in fuel used by ships.

Five years ago, European data showed that the 83 cruise ships that visited Malta in 2017 belched out 148 times as much sulphur as the country's entire car fleet.

Passengers up by 67% in first nine months

Between January and September, the total number of cruise passengers stood at 645,567, 58% of whom came from the EU. This means there was a 67% increase in passengers in the first nine months of the year.

There were 227 cruise liner calls during the first three quarters of 2023, with an average of 2,844 passengers per vessel, compared to 222 calls and an average of 1,739 passengers per vessel in the comparative period last year.