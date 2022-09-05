Two huge cruise ships are set to dock in the Grand Harbour this week, blocking spectators' views of the traditional Regatta event, despite promises from Transport Malta that the issue would be resolved.

Regatta enthusiasts traditionally watch the national spectacle from Pinto wharves four and five on September 8, known as Victory Day.

But the cruise liners Azura and the Norwegian Escape are scheduled to dock there, much to the dismay of the Regatta organisers.

After a similar situation on March 31, Transport Malta promised both wharves would be "clear of vessels" on September 8, according to an email seen by Times of Malta.

The Azura, one of two cruise ships docking in the Grand Harbour on Thursday Photo: Shutterstock

However, Stephen Xuereb, CEO of Valletta Cruise Port, said the private operator was not consulted before Transport Malta gave the assurance. He said the organisation has commitments to cruise liner companies.

Valletta Cruise Port has had the concession to operate the Valletta Waterfront and key facilities including the wharves since 2002.

The Regatta, a rowing event, has been held in Malta since the middle ages, with a professional race starting in 1955. Participants race on in traditional boats with the winner picking up the Aggregate Shield.

Simon Micallef, secretary of Birżebugga's regatta club, said the event was barely visible to spectators last March due to cruise ships blocking the view.

Kalkara Regatta Club president Drusilla Mizzi said it was a disappointing development.

“The Regatta is being disregarded by all sides," she said. "Athletes and delegates work all year for a bi-yearly competition only for supporters to not see the finish line”.

Senglea Regatta Club president Charmaine Gerada agreed. "The Regatta is being put down from all sides,” she said.

Għaqda Regatta Nazzjonali secretary Joe Long said spectators would have to go to higher ground in the hopes of getting a view of the event.

Efforts by Regatta stakeholders were made to alleviate the situation by proposing to move one cruise liner to the opposite side of the harbour in the Isla Boiler Warf. However, Valletta Cruise Port refused due to logistical issues related to ferrying tourists to Valletta.

Questions have been sent to Transport Malta.