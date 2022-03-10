The Malta Maritime Forum has requested a meeting with the authorities after Transport Malta told operators to vacate berths normally used by cruise ships at Valletta waterfront and clear the Grand Harbour fairway on March 31, when a regatta will be held.

The notice means at least two cruise ships will have to berth across the harbour at Boiler Wharf, Senglea.

The forum said the harbour bookings for the two cruise ships had been confirmed since 2019.

"Beyond the short-term additional costs, the industry is most concerned with the reputational damage that this unwelcome development will bring about. After a very hard two years characterised by COVID with local health protocols still lagging behind other ports and a two-year-old notice to Mariners still in force, besides other hardships, the industry and its investors expect more sensitive treatment," the forum said.

It added that advising the cruise Line that priority is being given to traditional sea races in the port may sound rather frivolous and unprofessional with grave consequences including changes in itinerary and future cancellations.

The forum said it bellieves the races may still go ahead without the need to shift the cruise vessels.