Gerard Pique said in any normal season this weekend would decide La Liga’s champion but even he admitted this time there are no guarantees.

On Saturday afternoon, Barcelona face Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou and on Sunday, Real Madrid play Sevilla at Valdebebas, Spain’s frenzied title race coming to a head in a criss-cross of first against third and second versus fourth.

When it is all over, there will be three games left and Atletico could be five points clear or Real Madrid and Barca may be first and second, level on points, with Atletico just a single point behind.

Sevilla, presumed to have dropped out of the running after their surprise defeat by Athletic Bilbao on Monday, immediately have a chance to force their way back.

