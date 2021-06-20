Some €60 billion in cryptocurrency and other virtual assets moved through Malta after it first announced itself as the ‘blockchain island’, when controls were still considered lax.

Malta has since shored up its regulatory framework for cryptocurrency but that large volume of transactions during the country’s initial push for crypto business was flagged as “problematic” by global experts reviewing Malta’s anti-money laundering regime.

On Tuesday, evaluators from the Financial Action Task Force met in Paris and discussed whether Malta should be put on a list of countries that are not doing enough to stop major financial crime.

It is understood that Malta’s act-fast approach to attracting digital currency platforms to the island before the necessary laws were in place was among the red flags facing the country.

Sources said the Maltese authorities insisted that the sector is now robustly regulated, while defending its case. They also argued with the FATF that the figure is just two per cent of global annual transactions.

Government sources said key members of Tuesday’s FATF meeting were critical of Malta, highlighting structural deficiencies particularly in the island’s law enforcement regime.

While the number of criminal prosecutions for financial crime had increased, not enough of these were considered major cases, sources privy to the confidential FATF meeting said.

A number of other members of the meeting, the sources added, had acknowledged that Malta had indeed enacted a large body of reforms in a bid to stub out major money laundering.

The first year of Malta’s blockchain dreams had quickly turned into the wild west

The sources said that one of the issues repeatedly raised during the meeting was that Malta had facilitated a large volume of cryptocurrency and other virtual assets to be exchanged without enough oversight.

Cryptocurrency is a digital payment system that does not rely on banks to verify transactions.

Instead, it uses a peer-to-peer system to verify authenticity. This poses transparency concerns as the system could potentially be used by those seeking to obscure financial holdings and transactions from regulators or tax authorities.

Malta’s crypto craze

Virtual assets and cryptocurrency were all relatively alien terms in Malta until Joseph Muscat’s Labour administration announced in early 2017 that it intended to take the crypto-world by storm.

In 2018, at the height of Malta’s ‘blockchain island’ hype, several big names in the cryptocurrency exchange world announced they would be setting up shop here in anticipation of a new set of laws.

Many of those companies started operating in a limited away, without a licence, as a generous “transitory period” of up to one year was allowed by Malta.

At the time, industry sources had told Times of Malta that the first year of Malta’s blockchain dreams had quickly turned into the “wild west”. A senior regulator had said authorities were faced with an explosion of high-risk transactions carried out by cryptocurrency exchanges in an unlicensed environment.

Some international surveys had even put Malta at the top of cryptocurrency trade volumes during this regulatory vacuum.

Malta’s headlong dive into risky cryptocurrency has drawn a warning from the European Commission about the need for proper regulatory and law enforcement controls.

By July 2018, the government passed laws providing a regulatory framework for businesses operating in the cryptocurrency and block­chain industry.

The three bills establish a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, blockchain and distributing ledger technology.

That same month, the MFSA warned blockchain-based companies that they had to wait before they can apply for approvals and authorisations in the country.

In the months that followed, major operators that had helped generate much of the hype by announcing they would be moving to Malta, quietly slipped away.