Situated at 1111 South Figueroa Street in Downtown Los Angeles, California, Crypto.com Arena is one of the leading areas in the city where major events take place annually. In fact, there are at least 250 events happening in this venue every year.

When you look at the venue from proximity, you can spot the coveted luxury suites and VIP boxes. They are the premium extravagant seating areas available for booking during concerts, theatre, or sports events at the arena. People address these seats with different names, including skyboxes, VIP suites, and VIP boxes, but one thing certain about them is that they offer top amenities.

Crypto.com Arena has a capacity of 21,000. It can get quite crowded and hectic when you book regular tickets and settle for the general admission area. With a Crypto.com Arena VIP box, you wouldn’t have to worry about losing yourself in the crowd and having an uncomfortable time while watching your favourite shows.

The box seats are located in a private area in the venue from where you can see the events without distraction. Imagine how special services like VIP car parking, VIP catering, VIP entrance, and others can elevate your whole experience! The best part is that, you don’t have to worry about being in a group to buy box seats. You can get single tickets in a shared suite or box that typically cost around $150 to $700 per piece.

Previously known as Staples Arena, the Crypto.com Arena has hosted a number of concerts and events throughout the years. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band opened the venue with their performance in 1999. The memorial service of Michael Jackson (2009) was held in the arena. It hosted the first Latin Grammy Awards (2000), and the Grammy Awards have been taking place in it since 2000.

When it comes to sports events, the venue has hosted seven National Basketball Association Finals series, Stanley Cup finals in 20112 and 2014, three NBA All-Star Games, UFC 60, US Figure Skating Championship, WTA Tour Championships, and several others.

You can book the Crypto.com Arena VIP Club seats look forward to watching music concerts, theatre, and sports events in the arena in style this year. Crypto.com Arena will be hosting concerts by artists like Justin Bieber, Marc Anthony, and Imagine Dragons. The exciting matches between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, Lost Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken will also happen at Crypto.com Arena.

Crypto.com Arena suite details

Crypto.com Arena has been the chief venue for entertainment in LA since its opening on October 17, 1999, as Staples Center. It is home to the National Basketball Association’s Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, WNBA’s Sparks, and National Hockey League’s Kings. When you get a Crypto.com Arena VIP box or suite, you’ll be enjoying services and amenities fit for a king!

The prices of a Crypto.com Arena suite vary greatly. You can expect to pay from $2000 - $26,000 depending on the artist, matchup, suite size, location of the suite in the arena, and overall ticket demand. For instance, the same suite can cost half the price for an event versus another just because of the matchup on that day.

Common amenities at VIP boxes and suites include VIP club, private restrooms, in-seat attendant, VIP parking, and VIP event entrance. These services will surely make you feel much more comfortable and convenient getting in, staying, and getting out of the venue. You wouldn’t have to worry about getting hungry, going to the restroom, and meeting all your needs when you pick a Crypto.com Arena suite for the next event.

How many suites are there in Crypto.com Arena?

There are 160 suites in total in the Crypto.com Arena, which are split between three levels- A, B, and C. The arena also has 2,500 Club seats for every event.

• Level A suites

These suites are situated in the stadium’s lower level, closest to the stage, court, or rink. They accommodate twelve guests who can purchase six additional tickets. Level A suites are the priciest among the three levels and can cost $3000 to $20,000. They can come with amenities such as a private VIP entrance, luxury seats, a wet bar, options to buy in-suite catering and passes to San Manuel Club.

• Level B suites

They are located right above the suites in Level A and accommodate twelve guests with six additional ticket purchasing options. Level B suites can cost around $2,500 to $15,000. They might offer perks like a wet bar, comfortable and luxurious seating, in-suite catering, and amazing views. Some suites can offer access to the Lexus Club located at the stadium’s East end. However, all level B suite guests can enter the San Manuel Club located on level A.

• Level C suites

Level C suites are the cheapest among the three and cost $2000 and $12,000. This level accommodates twelve guests, and guests of this level enjoy similar benefits as guests of levels A and B, and they can also access Level A’s San Manuel Club.

• Private and shared suites

Fans can choose a shared or private suite depending on their group size and needs. Although booking a private suite is the better option to enjoy exclusivity, you can still have a great time with the shared option. Shared Crypto.com Arena suites are better for groups of eight or less, while private suites are available for groups of eight to 30 members.

When you rent a Crypto.com Arena VIP box or suite while attending the next event at the arena, you’ll be showered with VIP perks and services that would make you want to stay longer! Whether you’ve experienced it before or never did, you should surely try these exclusive seating options at least once!

Crypto.com Arena VIP box and suite price and details

How much do Crypto.com Arena VIP boxes and suites cost?

As mentioned above, the prices of Crypto.com Arena VIP Boxes & Suites vary depending on a host of factors. The box or suite size, date of the event, seat location, and many other things contribute to the price change. While these seats during sporting events can cost between $2,000 and $12,500, music concerts and shows can cost around $3,000 to $14,500. If you’re looking for cheaper options, you can opt for the small VIP boxes that accommodate four people and cost around $1000. For those planning to rent a shared suite, you can expect to spend $150 to $700 depending on the services, including suite location and event. Club and premium level seats share similar prices with shared suites in the Crypto.com Arena.

How many guests can fit in a Crypto.com Arena VIP box or suite?

The answer to that depends on various factors! Sometimes, smaller club seats and suites are available for groups of two to four people. And then there are large VIP suites and boxes that can accommodate larger parties of eight to thirty members. So it would be best to take a look at the Crypto.com Arena seating chart or map and determine which suite or VIP box you want to book.