Cryptocurrency stakeholders will be taking a break from their blockchain-related work next month to collect litter along the St Paul’s Bay coast and seabed.



The Malta AI and Blockchain Summit is organising the clean-up on November 9 at Sirens in collaboration with NGO Żibel, Raniero’s Adventures and The Bounties Network.

The event will begin at 9am and end at 2pm, and is timed to come one day after the end of the five-day summit.



Volunteers can either lend a hand by collecting litter from the shore, put on their snorkels and jump into the water or go the whole hog and register as part of the scuba diving clean-up team, which will be collecting litter from the seabed.



Gloves, mesh bags, water and refreshments will be provided and there will be first aid services available on site.



All plastic collected during the event will be recycled via TerraCycle, a company that says its seeks ways to “recycle the non-recyclable”.

For more information about the clean-up, visit the event Facebook page.