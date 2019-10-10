The Crypto market is still regarded many as inferior to traditional financial products.

Crypto Price Index (CPI) intends to change that. CPI is an emerging Decentralised Finance (DeFi) project which aims to allow users to participate in the crypto markets in a stable and less volatile manner.

CPI achieves this via an index coin linked to the average value of the top 200 crypto assets. CPI has recently won the full endorsement and support members of Emirati Royal Families through their direct participation on the company's board, bringing a global level of stability and recognition to the emerging class of DeFi protocols which market commentators expect to disrupt the financial industry.

The CPI project will democratise access to crypto assets by allowing non-technical users to acquire exposure to the broader crypto asset market via the ownership of a single index token called the CPI200 token.

Participants in the CPI protocol will perform an integral function in the governance of the protocol through a governance token referred to as the CPI token ensuring that the protocol’s ruleset is aligned with the community’s interests at all times.

Herbert Law, CEO of Crypto Price Index, was keen to welcome Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashed Al Sharqi as well as His Excellency Khalfan Saeed Khalfan Al Mazrouei to the board, and issued the following statement: I feel what we have is amazing event which has happened by forming this partnership with the Royal Family. Our CPI project now has one of the more powerful platforms ever we created in the crypto industry.

The CPI project has appointed ICO Launch Malta as technical partners, with the CPI platform being built on the ICO Launch Malta DeFi Product Stack. By building upon this proven and heavily audited technology layer, CPI offers its users full transparency and auditability of their holdings.

Jan Sammut, CEO of ICO Launch Malta, issued the following statement: We are thrilled to be part of the CPI project, who’s ethos is congruent with our objective to democratise the financial industry by disintermediating it to a purely trust less P2P market.

CPI has selected ZBX as exchange partner for their upcoming launch, which is scheduled for the end of year. Dave Pulis, CEO of ZBX commented that “The Crypto Price Index is a much-needed vehicle that will enhance our product offering for both institutional and retail investors worldwide”.