Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha, who has signed for Turkish champions Galatasaray, has been labelled Crystal Palace’s “talisman and greatest player” by the Premier League club’s chairman Steve Parish.

The 30-year-old forward joined Galatasaray on a free transfer after turning down a new contract with Palace and will receive a signing-on fee of 2.35 million euros ($2.6 million) and an annual salary of 4.35 million euros, the Turkish club said.

Zaha had been offered a reported £200,000 ($256,000) a week from the London club whom he joined aged 12.

He has scored 90 goals in 458 games for Palace and was sent on loan to the club twice during an unhappy two-year hiatus at Manchester United.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com