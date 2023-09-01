Crystal Palace have signed England goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Premier League rivals Manchester United, the London club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old has signed a five-year contract. No fee has been disclosed for his move to Selhurst Park, but British media reports estimated the deal at some £15 million ($19 million, 17.5 million euros) with a potential further £5 million in add-ons.

Henderson arrived at Old Trafford as a 14-year-old and then starred during a loan spell with Sheffield United, helping the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League during the 2018/19 season. He spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

In total, Henderson made 29 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions and he was also a member of the England Under-20 World Cup winning squad in June 2017.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

