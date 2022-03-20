Crystal Palace stormed into the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in six years with a 4-0 thrashing of struggling Everton on Sunday.

Marc Guehi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes got the goals as the Eagles continued their impressive first season under Patrick Vieira.

Everton’s focus now turns to just staying in the Premier League as they sit perilously just above the relegation zone.

Frank Lampard’s men managed just a second league win in 12 games against Newcastle on Thursday and started like they could build on that confidence boost.

Michael Keane wasted a glorious early chance, while Richarlison saw two appeals for a penalty waived away.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta