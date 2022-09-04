CSB Group is celebrating 35 years of professionalism in the commercial services industry.

Established in 1987 by its now chairman, Tony Zammit, and led by today’s group CEO, Michael J. Zammit, CSB Group has experienced continued growth to become a leading corporate services provider.

To celebrate this milestone, the group recently hosted its annual summer party. The fun-filled event included a fireworks display accompanied by a speech by Zammit who reminisced the very beginnings of the company.

“Tonight, besides gathering for our annual summer party, we’re taking the opportunity to celebrate 35 years of business since my father, Tony Zammit, founded the group. We started from a two-roomed office with a very small team but we had a dream, a vision and passion for what we did,” Zammit said.

“Since then, we’ve evolved and introduced a number of services and renowned brands. We look to the future with the same passion and optimism. The growth witnessed throughout the past years fills us with enthusiasm and encourages us to continue building on previous success,” he continued.

The group’s CEO also took the opportunity to thank his father, founder of the group, who had the boldness to embark on this business 35 years ago, and the team for the dedication and perseverance shown throughout the years.

CSB Group offers diverse yet specialised business solutions and commercial services to a vast portfolio of corporate and private clients seeking to set up or relocate to Malta. Its associated brands, namely VC (VacancyCentre), Regus and Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, contribute to the 360° approach that the group is uniquely able of offering to its clients and prospects.

The CSB Summer Party is one of the many events held by the company as part of its efforts to foster a company culture which cherishes team bonding. Some of the incentives the team values are flexible working hours, hybrid working, an early start to the weekends with offices closing at 2pm on Fridays, regular training, professional growth opportunities and team-building events.

For more information about CSG Group, visit csbgroup.com.