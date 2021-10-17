The CSB Group team has come together for a long-awaited end-of-summer event.

It has been over a year since such an event took place and it was welcomed with cheer by all attendees. Guests included CSB Group’s corporate arm and associated brands, including Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, VC and Regus Malta.

“CSB Group has a high regard for work-life balance”

Held at the Hilton in St Julian’s, team members were able to enjoy good food and drinks and their favourite DJ who brought the crowd together to groove to the music.

The event’s organisation abided to the current restrictions and regulations. All attendees had their vaccine certificate scanned and temperatures taken upon entrance.

CSB Group genuinely cares about each employee and has a high regard for work-life balance.

Some of the incentives the team truly values are flexible working hours, an early start to the weekends with offices closing at 2pm on Fridays, regular training, professional growth opportunities and team-building events.

