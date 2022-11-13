CSB Group, a leading iGaming services provider in Malta, will be exhibiting at SiGMA Europe between November 15 and 17. Its iGaming consultants are looking forward to be exhibiting at this important show once again and to have the opportunity to network with industry stakeholders from across the globe.

The team will be available to share their expertise and provide valuable advice about the obtainment of an iGaming licence, iGaming tax, company incorporation, accounting and payroll, regulatory and compliance, recruitment, property sales and letting and more.

Another highlight during the SiGMA week is the Europe Gaming Awards whereby CSB Group has been nominated for two awards, namely the ‘Corporate Services Provider’ of the year and the ‘iGaming Consultancy’ of the year. The group is the holder of the 2021 Corporate Services Provider of the year, an award that recognises its position as a trusted local CSP.

During the SiGMA Europe conference, two of its iGaming experts, Franklin Cachia and Kyle Scerri will be part of speaker panels sharing their insights on a number of occasions. Topics to be discussed include tax optimisation, anti-money laundering, sportsbetting, cryptocurrency, data/AI and the metaverse.

CSB Group will also be joined by its associated brands, namely, Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, VC (VacancyCentre) and Regus Malta, through which it assists clients in setting up or relocating their iGaming operations to Malta.

Visit the group’s Stand B26 or book a meeting with one of the representatives to learn more about how one can benefit from a 360° approach to iGaming services.