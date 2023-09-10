The CSB Group recently held its end-of-summer party at The Villa in St Julian’s.

The event was attended by members of CSB Group and its associated brands, namely, Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, VC (VacancyCentre) and Regus Malta.

As the sun began to set over Balluta Bay, the group’s team mingled and networked, forging connections and strengthening relationships amid a backdrop of laughter and clinking glasses.

As the night progressed, attendees danced the night away to the deejay music. The CSB Summer Party is one of the several events organised by the group aimed at cultivating a corporate culture that builds on the strengthening of team unity.

Among the perks that hold significant importance for CSB Group are flexible working hours, an early start to the weekends with offices closing at 2pm on Fridays, hybrid work, regular training, professional growth opportunities and team-building events.

The group offers a wide range of expert business solutions and commercial services to an extensive portfolio of corporate and private clients aiming to establish new operations or relocate to Malta.

Its associated brands, VC (VacancyCentre), Regus and Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, contribute to the 360° approach that the group is able to offer to its clients and prospects.

Visit csbgroup.com/careers to learn more about Life at CSB Group.