CSB International Ltd, the corporate services arm of CSB Group, recently launched its new Partnership & Profit-Sharing Framework as a way of sharing its profits with its senior managers and key executives.

As communicated by the board of directors, this is an important milestone that will tie together the recognition of high-performing team members with the success of the company.

For this purpose, a trust will be established, which will hold the share of profits attributable to the partners, which are then periodically disbursed to the beneficiaries.

A set of criteria along with an assessment process were put in place to enable an objective selection of the new partners and associates. The first group of new appointees were presented with the partnership and profit-sharing handbook by group CEO Michael J. Zammit.

Jean-Claude Cardona, CSB Group’s operations and finance director, who joined 13 years ago, was appointed at senior partner level. He was congratulated for his sterling work, leadership and support throughout the group’s various achievements.

Director Franklin Cachia and senior managers Malcolm Ferrante, Timothy Hampton and Michael Parlato Trigona were appointed at associate level, while senior managers Sacha Farrugia, Anne Marie Caruana, Keith Kerr and Sharon Grima were appointed at the first tier of those showing most promise to be appointed as associates.

Zammit remarked that careers and progression develop over time, and for this he congratulated the new appointees for their professional growth, loyalty and commitment. He said it was the company’s intention to keep appointing team members to this framework in order to keep this rewarding mechanism alive and everyone motivated.

As a final remark, he shared that the company believed this significant milestone would bring the team to work even closer apart from reaching new heights.

"Company intends to keep appointing team members to this framework"

“I am looking forward to embarking on this new chapter and have full faith that everyone’s efforts are what will keep steering the company in the right direction,” he added.

A family-owned and run business, CSB Group started off in 1987 as a small-scale business operating from a couple of offices in Valletta but with a vision and ambition to grow and evolve.

Since then, various milestones have been reached, including the growth of its headcount to 100+ team members and the expansion of its service portfolio that today includes corporate, trust, accounting, tax, regulated financial services, VFA agency services, iGaming, investment migration, ship, yacht and aircraft registration, intellectual property and recruitment by VC (VacancyCentre).

Attracting the world-class brands of Regus and Sotheby’s International Realty and managing their presence on the island are other noteworthy milestones that allowed the group to offer premium serviced office space and prestigious residential and commercial property for sale or rental.

Such a diversified range of services has made CSB Group a leading corporate services provider in Malta, uniquely able of offering its clients a 360˚ approach that efficiently covers all requirements involved when relocating or setting up operations in Malta.

To learn more about the group, visit csbgroup.com.