SiGMA Europe, one of the major iGaming annual shows, returned this year with a highly awaited in-person event that brought operators, suppliers, affiliates, regulators, tech companies and other industry stakeholders together once again.

CSB Group was an active participant throughout the past week and exhibited with its own stand at the expo that took place at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre in Ta’ Qali.

The SiGMA week kicked off last Monday with the Europe Gaming Awards gala night, which was attended by some of the most notable brands in the gaming sector.

The group was shortlisted together with other top nominees in two categories, namely, Corporate Services Provider of the Year and iGaming Consultancy of the Year. Following a combination of votes from judges and the public, CSB Group received the award for best Corporate Services Provider of the Year, a highly prestigious recognition that builds on the reputation that the group has achieved both locally and internationally.

Michael J. Zammit, group CEO, received the award together with directors Roger A. Strickland Jr and Jean-Claude Cardona and senior managers Sacha J. Farrugia, Malcolm Ferrante and Franklin Cachia.

CSB Group has been operating for close to 35 years over which it experienced a steady growth, both in its service portfolio and its team that presently counts up to 100+ members.

Today, its core areas of operations include corporate and trust, accounting, tax advice, licensing support of regulated financial services and iGaming, VFA Agency services, citizenship and residence planning, recruitment, relocation and real estate.

The group prides itself in being uniquely able to offer a 360° approach, thoughtfully formulated to allow businesses to effortlessly settle in Malta with all their needs being met by one trusted and reliable service provider. Its associated brands, namely, Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, Regus Malta and VC also add significantly to the group’s unique value proposition.

To learn more about CSB Group, visit www.csbgroup.com.