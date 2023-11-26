CSB Group has once again been awarded the title of ‘Corporate Services Provider of the Year’ at the 2023 SiGMA Europe B2B Awards.

After earning a spot on the shortlist and securing votes from both judges and the public, CSB group accepted this prestigious award, a victory that echoes the group’s triumph in previous years, namely the titles for iGaming ‘Consultancy of the Year’ in 2022 and ‘Corporate Services Provider of the Year’ in the 2021 SiGMA Europe awards editions.

Joining the number of esteemed brands within the iGaming industry, in attendance at the awards ceremony were CSB Group CEO Michael J. Zammit, together with directors Roger A. Strickland Jr and Jean-Claude Cardona, alongside other members of the iGaming team.

Michael J. Zammit, on behalf of the group, extended his gratitude to every individual who took the time to cast their votes and expressed deep appreciation to the group’s clients for continually placing trust in their services.

A warm and heartfelt “thank you” was also extended to the “exceptional” team instrumental in securing this award, underscoring their dedication and professionalism.

Roger A. Strickland Jr added that this accolade stands as a testament to the collective efforts and commitment of the “outstanding team that consistently goes above and beyond to deliver excellence”.

The SiGMA Europe B2B Awards marked the start of another edition of SiGMA Europe, a pivotal annual event in the iGaming industry that unites operators, suppliers, affiliates, regulators, tech companies and various stakeholders from across the world.

CSB Group actively participated in this event, held at the Mediterranean Maritime Hub, a first-of-its-kind venue for SiGMA.

At the exhibition, the group engaged with attendees eager to delve into the vast but specialised iGaming services, presenting a distinctive 360° approach that , according to the group, sets it apart in the industry.

During the conference that ran along the show, attendees listened to insights from top-notch speakers in the industry. Franklin Cachia, CSB Group tax and regulated industries director, brought his expertise to a panel discussing KYC practices required to ensure a secure casino experience, while Kyle Scerri, CSB Group gaming and fintech manager, explored the intricate balance between entertainment and gambling addiction.

Jan Killips Wright, CSB Group regulated industries and compliance adviser, delved into the future landscape of cybersecurity, while Francesca Buhagiar, senior manager at CSB Group’s associated brand VC (VacancyCentre), lent her insights to a dynamic panel discussion centred around the integration of AI in the recruiting domain.

CSB Group has been operating for 35 years over which it experienced a steady growth, both in its service portfolio and its team that presently counts to 100+ members. Today, its core areas of operations include licensing support of iGaming and regulated financial services, corporate and trust, accounting, tax advice, VFA agency services, citizenship and residence planning, recruitment, relocation and real estate.

The group takes pride in providing a comprehensive 360° approach, meticulously designed to enable businesses to seamlessly establish themselves in Malta, having all their requirements fulfilled by a single, trustworthy service provider. Its associated brands, namely, Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, Regus Malta and VC also add significantly to the group’s unique value proposition.

