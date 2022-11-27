CSB Group is proud to share that it has been awarded the iGaming Consultancy of the Year at the latest SiGMA Europe Awards.

The awards gala night was attended by some of the most notable gaming brands in the iGaming industry and also featured the SiGMA Foundation artwork auction that raised a record-breaking sum in aid of charity.

The group was shortlisted together with other top nominees in two categories, namely: Corporate Services Provider of the Year and iGaming Consultancy of the Year.

Following a combination of votes from judges and the public, CSB Group was thrilled to accept the award for the iGaming Consultancy of the Year.

CSB Group director Roger A. Strickland Jr shared that “this highly prestigious recognition builds on the reputation that the group has achieved both locally and internationally.”

This win also mirrors the group’s success during last year’s SiGMA Europe awards, where the team won the award for the Corporate Services Provider of the Year.

The group thanked all those individuals who cast their vote as well as its clients for showing continued trust in its services.

Michael J. Zammit, group CEO, also added a heartfelt “thank you” to the “fantastic team” behind this award ‒ a testimony to their ongoing dedication and professionalism.

Throughout the SiGMA week, the group had the opportunity to exhibit at the expo which took place at MFCC, Ta’ Qali. The team shared their industry expertise and provided more information about the group’s iGaming services and 360° approach.

The top speakers in the industry also shared their knowledge and tips with the conference attendees. Franklin Cachia, CSB Group Tax & Regulated Industries director, participated in a panel discussion about AML compliance, while Kyle Scerri, CSB Group Gaming & Fintech manager, was on a panel discussing technical evolution within data/AI, metaverse and cryptocurrency.

CSB Group has been operating for 35 years over which it experienced a steady growth, both in its service portfolio and its team that presently counts to 100+ members. Today, its core areas of operations include corporate and trust, accounting, tax advice, licensing support of regulated financial services and iGaming, VFA Agency services, citizenship and residence planning, recruitment, relocation and real estate.

The group prides itself in being uniquely able to offer a 360° approach, thoughtfully formulated to allow businesses to effortlessly settle in Malta with all their needs being met by one trusted and reliable service provider. Its associated brands, namely Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, Regus Malta and VC, also add significantly to the group’s unique value proposition.