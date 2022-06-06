CSB Group’s Corporate Services Company, namely CSB International Limited, has appointed two new directors to its board: Sacha J. Farrugia and Franklin Cachia.

As a company service provider authorised by the Malta Financial Services Authority, CSB International Limited is committed to operate in line with Maltese law and regulatory guidelines set by the said authority.

Besides abiding to the relevant obligations, it is in the company’s best interest to ensure a strong corporate governance in order to safeguard its reputation and the brand’s credibility which it has steadily built over the past decades.

With these new appointments CSB International Limited is ensuring that as part of its board it has the right people with the required competencies and ability to give sound advice in any decision-making process.

Strengthening the board with complementing skills and experience will ensure the group has the right foundations required to plan for further growth.

Farrugia joined CSB back in 2009 and currently heads the Corporate Services Unit that assists clients who have chosen to register their business under the Maltese jurisdiction. He holds a bachelor of commerce (honours) degree and is currently reading for a master’s degree (LL.M.) in company law.

Cachia joined CSB in 2019 and currently heads the Tax and Regulated Industries Unit. He is a lawyer by profession with areas of specialisation in taxation, financial services, virtual financial assets, anti-money laundering compliance, commercial and corporate, trust and foundations and employment.

He holds a doctor of laws degree and an advanced master’s degree (LL.M.) in international tax law along with a number of diplomas and certificates in various fields including blockchain and VFA, regulatory compliance, AML and taxation.

Cachia lectures in various seminars, conferences and short courses and is also a member of the board of examiners at the Faculty of Law at the University of Malta.

The new appointees will strengthen the company’s board and back the ongoing operations with their well-grounded expertise. With an ever-growing portfolio of clients, the range of corporate services and the group’s 360-degree approach offered to anyone wishing to relocate or set-up a business in Malta, CSB International Limited is renown to be a leading corporate services provider in Malta.

For more information, visit www.csbgroup.com.