The Church Schools Children’s Fund (CSCF) supports children and their families who attend church schools and who are going through various difficulties. It was originally set up in 2013 to further support those children and families who already benefit from psycho-social support from units within the Secretariat for Catholic Education (SfCE).

Besides offering ongoing support the CSCF embarks on a number of different projects which help to reach out to a larger circle of beneficiaries and better support families and pupils holistically.

A project launched in March 2019 is the Start@home Project. This particular project is being funded by the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme (VOPs) and aims to provide intensive literacy intervention to vulnerable students in their home environment. The project aims to start with training of tutors through the summer months and ends with a literacy festival in January 2020.

Pupils in church schools who are manifesting literacy difficulties and who live in particularly vulnerable environments will be offered 30 literacy sessions free of charge starting from September 2019 to December 2019. Pupils will be visited by fully-trained tutors in their home environment and given the necessary intervention where they are most comfortable.

Tutors who showed interest in the project have been given an intensive training course by Chris Bugeja (Service Manager Literacy and Numeracy at SfCE) over two days. During their training, tutors were given the necessary skills and resources to work on a one-to-one basis with the children they will be supporting in the coming months. All tutors carrying out home visits will be mentored through the delivery of home-tutoring by professional volunteers from within the Secretariat for Catholic Education.

Families who will benefit from this service have been recommended by the various schools’ literacy teachers or complementary teachers and/or also by SfCE social workers. This initiative will be offered to 20 pupils chosen by a selection board appointed by the CSCF.