Juan Cuadrado struck in added time as Juventus finally broke down 10-man Fiorentina for a 1-0 home victory in Serie A on Saturday.

The victory lifted Juventus, who had lost their last two league games, to eighth, behind Fiorentina on goal difference and 13 points behind top two Napoli and AC Milan who both play on Sunday.

“These are very important points for the championship, and they are points that could bring back a different mentality,” said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus struggled to create chances against a solid visiting defence until Nikola Milenkovic was sent off for a second yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta