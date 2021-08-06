Cuba’s Julio la Cruz, who was shot during a robbery just a few years ago, won his second Olympic gold on Friday with victory in the heavyweight boxing final.

The 31-year-old defeated Russia’s Muslim Gadzhimagomedov on unanimous points to add the Tokyo title to his Rio 2016 light-heavyweight crown.

La Cruz, a four-time world champion at light-heavyweight, was held up by armed robbers in 2014 in Cuba and shot in the hip.

The boxer, who has credited doctors with saving his career, collapsed flat on his back in the ring when his victory was announced.

In the men’s lightweight semi-finals, there was disappointment for Australia’s Harry Garside, a certified plumber who is also into his ballet and sported painted fingernails after his bout in the quarter-finals.

