Leeds’ move for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance has collapsed after the player failed a medical due to a foot injury, The Athletic reported on Friday.

Leeds were set to pay £20 million ($26 million) for the French under-20 international with Bayern retaining a buy-back clause.

“The move came to a shuddering halt when scans turned up an issue with one of Cuisance’s feet,” reported The Athletic.

