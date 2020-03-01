Grain’s kitchen brigade have added nine medals and four trophies from the Malta Kulinarja cookery and culinary arts competition to their list of achievements.

Grain, the latest addition to the AX chain, entered into nine categories, with the team placing first in five categories and second in four. The competition was held at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali by the Malta Chefs Society from January 27 to 30.

Mentored by head chef Victor Borg, the Grain team was made up of chefs Gabriel Caruana, Michele Sammut, Sheldon Sammut and Maeva.

The team took home a gold medal in the category ‘Cook and Serve’; a gold plus trophy in the category ‘Junior Maltese Team and Chopped Mystery Box’ together with a silver best in class and trophy in the category ‘Senior Traditional Maltese Dish’; a silver best in class in the category ‘Pork Dishes’; and a silver medal in the categories ‘Fish Dishes’, ‘Pork Dishes Practical Team’ and ‘Grand Prix’. Chef Sheldon Sammut was also awarded the best junior competitor overall.

Hospitality director Claire Zammit Xuereb claimed that this was a prestigious honour for AX Hotels.

“The kitchen brigade at Grain achieved a great milestone in the culinary industry and I am very proud of this accomplishment. Our goal is to keep on investing in our people to give the very best result and service on the local market. Well done to all the team at Grain. AX Hotels is proud to have you,” she said.

The competition is held every two years and its aim is to showcase the latest trends and innovations in the catering industry. Over 200 leading professionals take part.

Malta Kulinarija is held under the auspices of WACS ‒ the World Association of Chefs Societies. Therefore, it is necessary that international judges are present to officiate the event, together with the Malta Chefs Society.

Competitors have a focused platform to showcase their products and services to the judges throughout the four days of the event, with further networking opportunities throughout the competition.