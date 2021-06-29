Jack Grealish wants to go from cult hero to England legend as the Aston Villa playmaker eyes a leading role in Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Germany.

Grealish gave a tantalising glimpse of his ability in his first start of the tournament against the Czech Republic last week.

The 25-year-old’s nimble footwork and perfectly-flighted cross opened up the Czech defence, with Raheem Sterling the beneficiary as he headed the goal that sealed England’s 1-0 win.

It was the kind of influential moment that underlined why Grealish has such vocal backing from England fans urging Gareth Southgate to pick him more often.

