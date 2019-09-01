La Vittoria activities

The La Vittoria Band Club, Mellieħa presents two new concerts on the occasion of the feast of the Nativity of Our Lady. They include innovative concepts and ideas are expected to woo the audience present.

This year the first edition of The La Vittoria Grand Concert, expected to be of the highest level both from a musical and organisational perspective, will take place tomorrow. The list of prestigious names whose works line up the concert includes Strauss, New Cuorey, Franz Listz and Zucchero.

Complimenting the band will be Danza C, a group of professional dancers under the leadership of Christina Cauchi, well-known Maltese baritone Louis Andrew Cassar, singer Daniel Cauchi of Big Band Brothers fame, young pianist John Cutajar, and Vuċijiet Vittorjani, the band club’s children’s choir under the helm of Julia Grima and Claudia Vella.

The La Vittoria Grand Concert, under the direction of musical director Ryan Mallia takes place at the parish square from 8.30pm.

Meanwhile La Vittoria Youth Live is an activity that includes a live band with the participation of various local singers where the best works of various talents such as Queen, Beatles, Frank Sinatra, The Tramps and Lady Gaga are expected to provide an overall performance that may be considered as uncommon to Maltese bands.

Participants include Julia Grima, Mireille Borg, Thea Gauci, Cassandra Scerri together with the club’s choir Vuċijiet Vittorjani.

La Vittoria Youth Live, under direction of the assistant musical directors Hertian Gauci and Andrea Cassar, kicks off in parish square at 8.15pm on Wednesday.

Danza C

Annual concert by the Imperial Band Club

To celebrate the feast of the Nativity of Our Lady in Mellieħa, the Imperial Band Club will be holding its annual vocal and instrumental concert in the parish square today at 8pm under the direction of the club’s musical director Anthony Borg.

The Imperial Choir, under the direction of Julie Thomas, and a number of soloists will be joining the band to present a wide selection of music. One of the pieces will also feature music synchronised with fireworks.

Everyone is invited to attend.