The Eden Cinemas is showing a selection of renowned cultural works to mark the upcoming holiday season.

Among them are live broadcasts from the Royal Opera House and art exhibition screenings.

The Royal Opera House steps in later this month to mark 60 years of the Friends of the Royal Opera House with a roster of principals performing in The Royal Ballet: A Diamond Celebration.

The showcase will demonstrate the breadth and diversity of The Royal Ballet’s repertory in classical, contemporary and heritage works. This exclusive night is showing on Wednesday, November 16 at 8.15pm and Sunday, November 20 at 3pm.

The Eden Cinemas ushers in the holidays with the classic ballet The Nutrcracker. Here, Tchaikovsky’s classic score will take shape in Peter Wright’s renowned production for The Royal Ballet.

Exhibition will feature works of art built up over 2,000 years

The performance will feature dancing combined with and period designs by Julia Trevelyan Oman. The ballet is showing on December 8 at 8.15pm and on December 11 at 3pm.

A scene from 'The Royal Ballet: A Diamond Celebration'.

Finally, the cinema will close off the year by tuning in the religious roots of the timely festivities with the final cultural screening for 2022: The Vatican Museums.

The exhibition will feature a collection of works of art built up over 2,000 years of history. Audiences can see the Vatican Museums and the Sistine Chapel as they have never been seen before. The on-screen exhibition is showing only on December 28 at 9pm and on December 30 at 10.30am.

All tickets for all upcoming shows are readily available online from edencinemas.com.mt.