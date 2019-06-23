The 27th edition of Evenings on Campus, that will last until August 11, will have a programme catered for a spectrum of followers.

“This year’s programme includes a blend of drama, dance, literature, culture, cinema and interesting talks. Some of the events, including talks on the relevance of the full-moon, and about the science of whiskey, as well as the short films evening, are free of charge. Instead, those attending are encouraged to make a donation to RIDT, the Research, Innovation and Development Trust of the University of Malta” said KKU (Koperattiva Kulturali Universitarja) president, Pierre Cassar.

“We strive to be different from mainstream cultural activity and we rely on people’s support to keep this event going. So, whether you are interested in learning something new, looking forward to a good laugh or simply seeking to spend an enjoyable evening in the company of like-minded individuals, Evenings on Campus should be on top of your agenda.”

This year’s events

On Thursday July 25, martial arts, music, crafts, and traditional Chinese medicine come together for ‘Encounters with China’, an event to discover all that China has to offer, while sampling Chinese food on offer.

On Saturday July 27, University of Malta opens its doors for The Other Door by Moveo Dance Company: a dance event about the celebration of individual uniqueness, the otherness, while living and relating with each other.

Four short films by the students of the Master of Arts in Film Studies will be shown at the Msida Campus on Thursday August 1. Two, Vitor and Boy Wonder are by students currently following the course, and the other two are dissertations by the first graduates from the course, Lara Azzopardi (Kuzra) and Bruce Micallef Eynaud (The Inner Voice).

On Friday August 2, there will be two events in one evening: a creative writing masterclass and later, the main event with readings and a panel discussion, with award-winning writers, Carolyn Jess-Cooke (UK) and Antoine Cassar (Malta), in conversation on writing trauma. Followed by a book signing.

‘Science of Whiskey: Malta Café Scientifique’ will be a free event, on Tuesday August 6, on the most complex drink from the simplest distillation process.

On Saturday 10 and Sunday 11, the series of events closes with My good friend Steve – One Punch Productions.

For more information about the RIDT, visit researchtrustmalta.eu