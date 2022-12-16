Six cultural strategies for each of Malta's regions were launched on Friday.

This means that each region, namely Gozo, and the northern, eastern, western, southern, and ports regions, will have its own cultural strategy for the next five years.

While each strategy shares three holistic themes - the development of talent, audience involvement, and the innovation of historical heritage - each will have its individual and specific priorities.

The strategies were launched by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici alongside Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli in Valletta.

Drawn up by the regions themselves, the strategies are managed by the Maltese Council for the Arts in collaboration with the local government division and the Local Councils Association.

The strategies provide statistical analysis of that region’s cultural sector, delving into the participation in different cultural events and activities, such as in parish feasts, live performances, and museums.

Bonnici said they will strengthen the regions' arts and culture sectors.

"These strategies will also push and support our professional artists and build on audience numbers," he said.

Zerafa Civelli said the intention of the regional councils is not to step on local councils' toes but to work hand-in-hand.

All six strategies can be read here.