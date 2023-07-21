On Monday, July 24 at 7pm, the China Cultural Centre in Malta is co-hosting with Xi’an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, a cultural talk about the Protection and Inheritance of Cultural Heritage in China by Yao Xinyuan, a renowned expert who was awarded by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism and currently serving as Chairman of Shaanxi Huaqing Palace Culture and Tourism Ltd.

During his talk, Yao will feature the historical and cultural site of Huaqing Palace, the ancient royal garden, and the historical dance drama based on the renowned Chinese poem ‘Song of Eternal Sorrow’ from the Tang Dynasty. This event will also include a Chinese tea ceremony and a performance of traditional Chinese musical instruments staged by visiting artists from China.

Huaqing Palace is a unique landmark in Shaanxi province. The royal palace is a major historical and cultural site protected at the national level and listed in the first batch of National 5A Tourist Attractions; the highest rating awarded by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to the most important and best-maintained tourist attractions in the People's Republic of China. Located at the foot of the formidable Lishan Mountain with spectacular scenery, the site enjoys also the status of a National Key Scenic Area.

The history of this site goes back 6,000 years. The original palace is said to have been built by King You during the Western Zhou Dynasty (11th century BC to 771 BC). Several additions were made to the site over the centuries. During the reign of Emperor Xuanzong of the Tang Dynasty (618 – 907), huge amounts of funds were spent to develop the place into a luxurious palace, an imperial winter resort with beautiful gardens and various natural hot springs and bathing pools. He renamed the site Huaqing Palace and over the course of his 44-year reign, he visited it over 36 times; a situation which eventually led to a full-scale rebellion! Much of the original palace was damaged during this uprising and many of the structures we see today were either rebuilt during the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) or after 1949.

Huaqing Palace is also famous for the love story between Emperor Xuanzong and his concubine Yang Guifei who was originally his son’s wife. Acclaimed for her exquisite beauty, the emperor became obsessed with this woman and he gave her whatever she asked of him. He enjoyed spending time with her at this palace and became so infatuated with her that he started to ignore his imperial duties. This situation opened the way to a revolt which led the emperor to be overthrown and forced to consent to have Lady Yang killed. Xuanzong never recovered after her death.

This love story was immortalised by the Chinese poet Bai Juyi in his narrative poem ‘Song of Everlasting Sorrow’. The poem was an instant success when it was published in the year 806, and for many centuries, it has been regularly memorised by Chinese students. A dramatised version of this poem is performed regularly at the site of Huaqing Palace.

The China Cultural Centre in Malta is located at 173, Melita Street, Valletta. Attendance is free of charge. Seats can be reserved at events2023ccc@gmail.com. Priority will be given to members of the China Cultural Centre in Malta.