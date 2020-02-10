The Cultural Tours Committee within the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation is holding its next tour in Valletta on Friday.

During this walkabout, historian Mario Coleiro will be imparting his knowledge on important spots of the Unesco World Heritage Site.

The Cultural Tours Committee is run by a group of volunteers who organise various cultural tours with the aim of promoting our cultural heritage while raising funds for the L-Istrina campaign.

Tours are normally held on a Sunday morning, commencing with the celebration of Holy Mass at 9am at the Russian Chapel in San Anton Palace followed by tea/coffee and some snacks.

Participants are then taken to the scheduled historical sites by coach to return to San Anton Palace at around 1-1.30pm. Those who wish to have a light lunch at a subsidised price may proceed to the Kitchen Garden after the tour.

For bookings and tickets, contact Graziella Zerafa Piccinino at San Anton Palace on 2205 3174. Leave your mobile number and e-mail address to receive information about future tours or visit www.president.gov.mt.