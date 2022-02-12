A pilot project offering a number of activities to seniors living within the community, is currently in the works, announced Senior Citizens Minister Michael Farrugia.

The activities which will include visits to cultural and historical sites, will be targeted at both men and women and will be offered to those seniors living in the northern and central region of Malta.

Addressing a press conference, Farrugia said If this project is a success it will be extended to other regions.

He explained the ministry had carried out a study involving more than 480 men over the age of 60 to gather information on preferred activities.

The results will be used to create the programme of activities which will include visits to the Malta Aviation Museum and the Red Tower as well as talks on how wine is made, and the history of Valletta.

Transport will be offered to those who need it to increase accessibility.

The idea is that activities will be offered each fortnight and will alternate between talks at Valletta Design cluster and cultural outings.

More information can be accessed at activeageing.gov.mt or by phone on 21650940.

All those who are interested are encouraged to register. Applications close the week before the activity is scheduled to take place.