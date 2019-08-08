The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has cleared a proposal to turn two landmark historic townhouses at the entrance to Rabat and Mdina into a boutique hotel.

In a report filed with the Planning Authority, the Superintendence said it had taken note of the developer’s scaled-down plans, including the removal of the rooftop pool, and was no longer objecting to the proposal.

“The Superintendence notes that the proposed development respects the architectural value and the context of the historical property and would not object to the development as proposed,” it said.

The ‘no objection’ comes just weeks after the Rabat local council filed a request to the Planning Authority to schedule the row of six Victorian-era houses built in the late 19th century on the design of renowned architect Andrea Vassallo.

Mr Vassallo is responsible for other masterpieces like the Ta’ Pinu basilica in Gozo, Villa Rosa in St Julian’s and the famous gothic house in St Paul’s Square in Mdina, as well as other houses and churches in Malta.

In the same report, the Superintendence said it would be liaising with the Planning Authority to ensure adequate protection of the houses overlooking Saqqajja Square as well as other nearby 19th and 20th century houses on St Augustine’s Avenue at the back.

According to the proposal, which still needs to go through the PA, houses numbered 14 and 15, as well as houses 12 and 13 on St Augustine’s Avenue, will be turned into a 30-room boutique hotel.

The proposal would entail the addition of two storeys overlooking the square and four on the avenue side. According to the plans submitted to the PA last year (PA/09516/18), the original proposal was to build a swimming pool in the garden, a bar and a restaurant, and around 50 rooms all with ensuite facilities.

However, after 3,000 objections were received, the developer reduced the number of rooms, dropped the height from five to four storeys and moved the swimming pool to the topmost level.

In the latest designs, the swimming pool has been eliminated completely as was the bar planned in the garden overlooking St Augustine’s Avenue.

The Superintendence noted that the original plan to open new apertures in the façade had been removed “limiting the impact on the architectural and aesthetic value of the facade”.

Plans to excavate a store room under one of the front rooms was also removed from the plans, “reflecting concerns on the archaeological sensitivity of the area”.

However, it said it was not averse to the excavation of a lift pit as it was necessary to render the building compliant. Objectors, including the council, residents and several NGOs such as Din l- Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Moviment Graffiti and the Malta Archaeological Society, argue that the development would entail the demolition of a substantial part of an existing townhouse.

The Superintendence, however, said it was not objecting to the development as proposed subject to a number of conditions, which include the continuous presence of an archaeologist during works.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg told Parliament last December that the hotel application may be a non-starter as it appeared that the additional floors would have a negative impact on the historic building and the designated Area of High Landscape Value of which Saqqajja forms part.

Another hotel application has been submitted for an area a short distance away: 110 rooms built over five floors on a site now occupied by the ex-Tattingers club as well as some adjacent properties.